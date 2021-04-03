Kerala Transwoman Candidate Alleges Abuse, Ends Campaigning

Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP), is a relatively new party that originated in September 2019 and aims at bringing together all communities that are not covered by caste or religion-based reservation. The party draws support mainly from the Nair community and their ideology is to ensure social justice.

Anannyah told The Quint that she was quite shocked that the party leadership did not stand up for her.



“When he told me that I will have to listen to everything they say, I didn’t want to take it anymore. I decided to walk out. I have principles and theirs was not aligned with that,” she said.

She alleged that the DSJP leaders had even “forced me to speak poorly” of the opposition candidate and the LDF government.