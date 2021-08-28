After Outrage Over Restricting Women After 6pm by Mysore Univ, Order Withdrawn

Following widespread outrage, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Ashwathnarayanan C N directed the University of Mysore to withdraw the circular prohibiting female students from moving about its campus after 6.30 pm. He said that universities should work towards creating a safe space for girls. The order has been withdrawn, he confirmed.

Just days after the gang rape of a student in Mysuru, the university on Saturday had issued a circular.

"In the wake tragic incident in Mysore, I informed VCs to withdraw the order as soon as circular issued by University of Mysore forbidding student movement at university campus after 6.30 pm. Accordingly, it was withdrawn," said Ashwathnarayan.