7 Years Later, All 4 Convicts in Nirbhaya Rape & Murder Hanged

All four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case – Pawan Kumar Gupta, Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay – were hanged to death at 5:30 am on Friday, 20 March.

This comes more than seven years after the brutal incident that shook the country.

In the last 24 hours, courts rebuffed five separate attempts by the convicts to stay the execution. Three petitions were dismissed by the apex court , one each by the Delhi High Court and the executing trial court.

In a late-night hearing, the Supreme Court earlier dismissed the final attempt by the convicts to stay the execution, saying there are no grounds for Pawan Gupta’s petition to review the President's rejection of his second mercy plea. The Delhi High Court too dismissed the petition by Nirbhaya case convicts in a late-night hearing on Thursday,