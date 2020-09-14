Priya Ramani Targeted Selectively by MJ Akbar: Lawyer Rebecca John

John also alleged that there were infirmities in Akbar’s deposition.



“Akbar had claimed that he was in South Africa and didn’t have full details of what had happened when Ramani had tweeted,” John said. Then she went on to point out that Joyeeta Basu’s own statements falsified this claim.

Joyeeta Basu had shared with the court that she had tweeted in favour of Akbar after Ramani’s tweet, conversed with Akbar and suggested that he ought to file a case against Ramani.

“Conversation (between Basu and Akbar) happened while he was abroad,” said John.

John also suggested that Akbar was showing selective memory loss with regard to his meeting in Oberoi Hotel with Ramani, and that he had not at disclosed his previous political history till John reminded him of them during cross-examination.