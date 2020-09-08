MJ Akbar-Priya Ramani Case: Rebecca John’s Final Arguments Today 

In a 2017 article about sexual predators in workplace, written for Vogue, Ramani had described her own ordeal of having been sexually harassed by a former boss. A year later, in the wake of the #MeToo movement, Ramani had alleged on social media that the former boss had, in fact, been Akbar.

Akbar had subsequently filed a criminal defamation case against Ramani, asserting that Ramani’s allegations were false and that it had cost him his “stellar reputation”.

In her statement, on Saturday, John said that the offence of defamation is not an absolute offence, but a justifiable offence.

She further pointed out that Ramani had pleaded “truth” as her defence, “made in good faith, in public interest, and for public good”; and went on to cite exceptions 1 and 9 interlinked with exception 3 to Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code.

Rebecca John, further, read Akbar’s statements made in the pre-summoning stage as well as during the cross-examination and asserted that there were inconsistencies in Akbar’s response to questions asked about Ramani’s story.