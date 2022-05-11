Explained: Why Marital Rape Is Not a Crime in India (Yet)

The first argument doesn't really fly, legally speaking, since pre-Constitution laws like the IPC do not get the benefit of the presumption of constitutionality, as the Supreme Court has pointed out in recent times. Furthermore, regardless of whether the legislature is planning to review a legal provision or not, the constitutional courts still have the jurisdiction to declare a law unconstitutional if it violates the fundamental rights.

As for the second, now that's the big one to deal with, especially since one of the judges has indicated this is something he's concerned about.

But removing the exception isn't creation of a new offence, it's merely the removal of the immunity granted to one class of rapists as senior advocate Rebecca John, who had been appointed as amicus curiae by the high court, explained.

It would require a hyper-technical reading of the plain language of Section 375 to argue that the offence of rape is not when a man performs non-consensual sexual acts on a woman, and the exception is, well, an exception to this general rule.

The removal of this kind of immunity is not the creation of a new offence, as the House of Lords noted in its 1991 decision getting rid of the marital rape exception in England and Wales (which was worded differently there – it was, in fact, baked into the actual language of the offence there and not written down as an exception.

When the Supreme Court of India in the Independent Thought judgment in 2017 held that it can't apply if the wife is 15-18 years of age, they specifically said this was not the creation of a new offence.

That this hyper-technical argument is the best shot at retaining the marital rape exception should make its defenders really ask some uncomfortable questions about themselves. And it really is the only real shot, as when attempts are made to justify the exception on merits, these are the arguments that the defenders of it were left with: