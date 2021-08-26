DU Drops Mahasweta Devi's 'Draupadi': Why the Feminist Lit Is Relevant Today

Amid vehement dissent from stakeholders, the University of Delhi on Tuesday, 24 July, axed Bengali scholar Mahasweta Devi’s revolutionary short story 'Draupadi' from its BA English Honours syllabus.

The decision to drop the feminist, subversive story from the Women's Writing course has met with widespread opposition from scholars within the DU’s Academic Council as well as others, some of whom have called the move as being ‘casteist,’ ‘arbitrary,’ and ‘stifling.’