DU Drops Mahasweta Devi's 'Draupadi', 2 Dalit Authors From Course Amid Dissent
The elimination of Devi's short story, which was taught as part of the Women's Writing paper, has stirred protest.
Mahasweta Devi's seminal short story Draupadi was dropped from the BA English Honours course of the University of Delhi on Tuesday, 24 August, by the DU Academic Council (AC).
The elimination of the story, which had been taught as part of the Women's Writing paper in the fifth semester, was met with strong opposition from at least 14 members of the AC.
“We strongly protest against the overreach of the Oversight Committee which arbitrarily changed texts in the new undergraduate Learning Outcomes based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) syllabi of the fifth semester, bypassing the statutory bodies like Faculties, Committee of Courses and Standing Committee,” Mithuraaj Dhusiya, an AC member, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
The AC member observed that the works of two other Dalit women writers, Sukirtharini and Bama, had also been arbitrarily removed from the syllabus.
In addition, the AC also approved the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) from 2022-2023 onwards, a decision which was reportedly taken without adequate discussion.
'No Substantial Discussion' on Implementation of the NEP
AC member Mithuraaj Dhusiya stated that “no substantial discussion” had been permitted within the council on various aspects of NEP, including the matter of the four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) with multiple entry-exit scheme (MEES).
“No voting was allowed and the elected members were asked to deposit dissent notes. This is subversion of statutory processes. Discussion in the Standing Committee, with 27 members, is not the same as discussion in the Academic Council with over 100 members. This shows that DU administration lacks confidence in the FYUP model and is avoiding addressing important issues.”AC Member Mithuraaj Dhusiya, as quoted by PTI
Sixteen AC members have opposed the implementation of NEP – FYUP with MEES, PTI reported. The members submitted a dissent note on the matter, stating that that DU had not taken into account the feedback of the stakeholders and the members relevant statutory bodies on the new policy.
'Silencing of Dalit, Female, Tribal Voices': Twitter Reacts to the Syllabus Change
Several netizens took to Twitter to articulate their outrage over DU's dropping of the stories of Mahasweta Devi and others who wrote for the marginalised communities from its curriculum.
