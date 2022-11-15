LGBTQI+ Activist Brutally Attacked in Delhi, Friends Say 'Not the First Time'

Gopi Shankar Madurai had been walking on the road near his home in Karol Bagh when he was allegedly physically assaulted by a group of men.

"I spoke to Gopi just five minutes before this incident happened. Six people came and attacked them on the road. Some Ramakrishna devotees helped and took them to the hospital," their friend Iniyan shared.

"Gopi brother did not know any of the men," he added.

Intersex India – a forum for people from the LGBTQI+ community of which Madurai is coordinator – said that they had done two minor surgeries at the hospital, adding that a nasal surgery was avoided due to an underlying heart condition.