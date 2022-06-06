'Wrongly Perceived': Layer'r Apologises Amid Outrage Over 'Shot' Body Spray Ads

Perfume company Layer’r on Monday, 6 June, released a statement, apologising for two ads for their body spray 'Shot' which caused outrage over the weekend for 'promoting rape culture'.

However, the brand said that they had acquired all the necessary approvals before airing the advertisements.

"...we never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments or feelings or outrage any women's modesty or promote any sort of culture, as wrongly perceived by some," the statement by the company read.