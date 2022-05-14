India Abstains at UNHRC on Resolution to Probe Russia's Actions in Ukraine
The resolution was passed in the UNHRC after 33 countries voted in favour of it.
India abstained from voting on Thursday, 12 May, in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on a resolution condemning the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.
The UNHRC had called for the formation of a Commission of Inquiry to address the events in the Ukrainian regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy in late February and March this year to fix accountability for those responsible.
The UN body had also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities through the resolution, which was passed after 33 countries voted in favour of it.
The resolution was opposed by two countries, China and Eritrea, while 12 abstained from voting, including India, Pakistan, and Cuba.
India has repeated abstained from voting in different UN bodies on resolutions proposed by Western countries to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine.
'India's Stand on Ukraine Conflict Has Been Consistent'
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Indra Mani Pandey said that India's stand on the Ukraine conflict had been "steadfast and consistent."
"We remain deeply concerned at the unfolding developments in Ukraine. We have constantly called for immediate cessation of violence and an urgent end to hostilities," Pandey said.
He also said that India's position on the Ukraine conflict had been reiterated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his interactions with global leaders, including those of Russia and Ukraine, adding that the path of dialogue and diplomacy was the only way out.
Pandey also said that the impact of the conflict was being felt far beyond the region and was causing a surge in oil prices and a shortage of food grains and fertilisers.
"This destabilisation has burdened people around the world, especially in developing and least developed countries," Pandey asserted.
He also reiterated that India condemned the killing of civilians in Bucha and called for an independent investigation into the matter.
