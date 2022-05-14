India Abstains at UNHRC on Resolution to Probe Russia's Actions in Ukraine

India abstained from voting on Thursday, 12 May, in the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on a resolution condemning the deteriorating human rights situation in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

The UNHRC had called for the formation of a Commission of Inquiry to address the events in the Ukrainian regions of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy in late February and March this year to fix accountability for those responsible.

The UN body had also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities through the resolution, which was passed after 33 countries voted in favour of it.

The resolution was opposed by two countries, China and Eritrea, while 12 abstained from voting, including India, Pakistan, and Cuba.