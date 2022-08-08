Indian Woman Dies by Suicide in US, Case Filed Against Husband's Family in UP

As per the FIR, the complainant said:

"In a bid to kill my daughter, her in-laws sent her to USA on tourist Visa where my daughter was regularly beaten up. This was caught on the CCTV footage sent to us. My daughter held on to the marriage with a hope that everything will become normal but her in-laws didn’t let her live in peace. They used to instigate their son over phone against my daughter resulting in her husband assaulting and mentally harassing her."

According to the FIR, about a year ago, Mandeep had reportedly filed a complaint with the New York Police against Ranjotveer for domestic violence, but had subsequently forgiven him, and retracted her complaint in a bid to save her married life.

Ranjotveer also allegedly had affairs with other women. Mandeep's father further alleged in the complaint that Ranjotveer used to try to curb her communication with her family.