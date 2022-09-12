Boys Hostel Warden in Hyderabad Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing Minors

A boys’ hostel warden working at a private school on the outskirts of Hyderabad was arrested on Monday, 12 September, for allegedly sexually assaulting minor students, by the Hayathnagar police of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The accused, 35-year-old Murram Krishna, had been working at the hostel for the past month and had been living there along with the students, police said.

The warden allegedly showed pornographic videos to students and threatened them. He allegedly slept next to students who were sleeping alone, touched them inappropriately and harassed them on a regular basis.