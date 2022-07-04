'History of Freedom Struggle Not of a Few Years, Regions, or People': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 4 July, said the history of the country’s freedom struggle was not about a few years, some areas, or some people, but was the history of sacrifice and tenacity from every nook and corner of the country.

“The freedom struggle is not just the history of a few years, some regions, or some people. It is the history of sacrifices from every nook and corner of the country,” PM Modi stated in his address after unveiling a 30-feet-tall bronze statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh.

The prime minister said that the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter and the 100th anniversary of Rampa Kranti, a tribal uprising led by Alluri Raju, will be celebrated throughout the year.