'History of Freedom Struggle Not of a Few Years, Regions, or People': PM Modi
PM Modi said this after unveiling a 30-feet-tall bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Vijaywada.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 4 July, said the history of the country’s freedom struggle was not about a few years, some areas, or some people, but was the history of sacrifice and tenacity from every nook and corner of the country.
“The freedom struggle is not just the history of a few years, some regions, or some people. It is the history of sacrifices from every nook and corner of the country,” PM Modi stated in his address after unveiling a 30-feet-tall bronze statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh.
The prime minister said that the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter and the 100th anniversary of Rampa Kranti, a tribal uprising led by Alluri Raju, will be celebrated throughout the year.
In remembrance of the freedom fighter, his birthplace at Pandrangi in Vizianagaram district and Chintapalli Police Station will be restored. A meditation temple in his name will also be constructed in Mogallu, the PM announced.
PM Modi said that Sitaram Raju's life was an inspiration to all.
"He dedicated his life for the rights of tribal society and for the freedom of the country," the prime minister stated.
The PM also said that Andhra Pradesh is the land of heroes and patriots, and alluded to Pingali Venkayya, who designed the national flag of India.
"This is the land of freedom heroes like Pingali Venkayya, who designed the flag of the country," he said.
"This is the land of heroes like Kanneganti Hanumantu, Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu, and Potti Sriramulu," PM Modi added.
