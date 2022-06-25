US Abortion Law | Ground Report: Huge Protests at SC After Overturning of Roe

Protests have erupted across the United States after the Supreme Court on Friday, 24 June, overturned Roe vs Wade, a landmark case that constitutionally protected abortion rights for almost 50 years in the country.

Restrictions on abortions are expected to be imposed in about half of the states in the country, which are ruled by the Republican Party.

The US Supreme Court witnessed a huge protest outside the building just a few hours after the ruling was reported in the media.

The Quint spoke to some of the protesters, who expressed their anger, grief, and fear, as they rallied for abortion rights to be restored.