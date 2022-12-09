'No Funds for 11 Months': How Govt-Run Shelters for Trans Persons Are Struggling

Ranjita Sinha, project director of the Garima Greh in Kolkata, notes, "Many residents have left us since we cannot provide quality food or training like we are supposed to due to lack of funds. Every day, every bill is a new tension."

"We have tried emailing and calling the government so many times. Either they don't respond, or say that they are monitoring the issue and it will take time," says Sinha.

Each Garima Greh provides a home to 25 unemployed trans persons at a time, as per government guidelines. They can reside at the Greh for up to one year, and usually leave when they find employment to support themselves.

The Quint reached out to the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to inquire about the delay in funding for these shelters but has not received a response so far.