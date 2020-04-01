COVID-19: UP’s Trans Community Provides Food To Migrant Workers
The transgender community in UP has come forward to support the plight of migrant workers and labourers by donating food to over a hundred such underprivileged, every day. A group of 50 people are collecting food for the needy in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The history of the transgender community in India has certainly been tumultuous, often stigmatised and shunned. However, they have proven to us that in times of despair how important it is to come forward for humanitarian acts that can aid the lesser fortunate.
Many families have been brutally affected by the pandemic that coronavirus is and since these daily wage workers depend directly on their day to day earnings for food and shelter, the Indian transgender community wants to be able to help them in such trying times.
In Prayagraj too, a group of thirty transgender persons are providing food and water bottles to the homeless and those walking back home, they have stationed themselves near temples to serve them.
Besides food and water, the community is also helping in educating people about the pandemic and what hygiene practices they can follow.
The service that the transgender community is doing to those suffering and in distress is truly heartwarming and we hope that such acts pave the way for a better tomorrow.
With inputs from News 18