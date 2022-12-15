'Blacklisted Seller': Flipkart After Delhi Teen's Attackers 'Bought Acid Online'
On 14 December, a 17-year-old girl became critical after she was attacked by bike-borne men in Dwarka.
E-commerce platform Flipkart on Thursday, 15 December, said that it has blacklisted the 'concerned seller', after accused in the west Delhi acid attack case told cops that they bought acid online.
In a statement on the accident, Flipkart told The Quint, “The concerned seller has been blacklisted, and we are extending all support to the concerned authorities in their investigation.”
"We strongly condemn this unfortunate incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family. The Flipkart marketplace platform closely monitors and delists products that violate expected standards. Strict action is taken against sellers who are found to be engaged in selling products that are illegal, unsafe, and prohibited," the e-commerce website added.
The police, on 15 December, sent a notice to Flipkart to provide information regarding the seller and the particular transaction. They have also asked for compliance of regulations related to sale of acid.
What Happened?
The 17-year-old girl, a student of class 12, was attacked by two masked men, who threw acid at her minutes after she left her house in Delhi’s Dwarka to go to school. The girl has sustained eight percent burn injuries and is currently admitted at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital.
The three accused in the case have been nabbed by the police, and have been charged under Section 326/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They have been sent to police custody for two days. The investigation of the case is ongoing.
Under the section, anyone who throws acid at a person with an intention to cause grievous injury is liable to be imprisoned for a term of minimum five years, and may be extended to seven years.
Over-the-counter sale of acid has been banned in India since 2013, after the Supreme Court passed a landmark ruling in the Laxmi vs Union of India case. In addition to acknowledging acid attack as a heinous, non-bailable offence, the top court had also laid out measures to check the sale and purchase of acid.
