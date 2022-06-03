Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment at Delhi Metro Station, Says Police Didn't Help

A woman was allegedly sexually harassed at Delhi's Jor Bagh Metro Station on Thursday, 2 June, and has said that she did not receive any help from the security personnel present at the station when she approached them.

Writing about the incident in a long Twitter thread, the woman explained how a man asked for her help with an address while she was travelling on the yellow line of the Delhi Metro. After getting off at the Jor Bagh Metro Station, when she was trying to book a cab, the man approached her again at the platform to confirm the address.