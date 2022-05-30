ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Police Book JNU Student Over Sexual Harassment Complaint

The case was filed on the basis of a complaint made by a third year student.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
i

A student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was booked for allegedly molesting a student, the Delhi Police said on Sunday, 29 May. The case was filed following a complaint of molestation from a JNU third year student.

A case has been registered under sections 354A (assault or criminal force to woman) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at PS Vasant Kunj North.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

This comes a day after a member of the All India Students Association (AISA) was accused of sexually harassing a woman on the JNU campus, and a complaint was sent to its Gender Sensitisation Committee against Sexual Harassment.

On Sunday, the AISA indicated that the new accused is not affiliated with them.

Earlier, a group of women who allegedly studied at the university had said, "The survivor faced sexual harassment by the accused touching her inappropriately without consent and grabbing her forcefully from behind and continued this disgusting act," news agency PTI quoted.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
