How People Openly Consume Liquor in Alcohol-Prohibited Bihar
Even though alcohol is prohibited in Bihar, liquor can be bought, and consumed in the big markets in Gaya.
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
The death toll due to spurious liquor is increasing continuously in Bihar. In the last 15 days, about 60 people have lost their lives. In some places, the police have raided, many arrests have been made and some liquor has also been caught.
But all this seems to be temporary. Today, The Quint is telling you the ground reality of liquor ban in Bihar. In the weekly market held every Sunday in Kolhaura village of Gaya, raw liquor is openly sold in broad daylight. Not only is the raw liquor sold here, but people sit comfortably around and drink alcohol. This market is called by the name 'Gulzar Bazaar'.
The local people allege that the police know about the sale and purchase of liquor in this weekly market, but they get their share every month. This is the reason why the police do not come on patrol in this area on Sundays.
