Freebies for Riders & Lessons on Secularism, This Cabbie Is Like No Other
Abdul Qadeer offers around 35 items for the use of his passengers.
One morning, 46-year-old cab driver Abdul Qadeer picked a ride from New Delhi Railway station and the passenger told him that he needs to pick a few things on the way and stop for 15 minutes at some place to get ready for an interview. However, the passenger and Abdul failed to find those things. Neither could they find a decent and affordable place to freshen up.
That day, Abdul realised that his cab needs to offer something more than just the ride and a bottle of water.
After thinking it over, Abdul started stocking his cab with tissues, masks, snacks, hair serum, deodorant etc just for his passengers to use free of cost!
'Cab Ho Toh Aisi'
''First people get confused, they question if they have got into the correct cab. It just feels nice that this is going to be an unforgettable experience for them.''Abdul Qadeer, Uber Cab Driver
The moment you enter Abdul's cab, your eyes would not know where to settle, you will feel overwhelmed. Attachments at the back of front seats are full of freebies offered by Abdul.
The first rack contains juices, water, lassi, and 3 jars of candies on each side and one jar of cardamoms and chewing gums.
Second rack on the left seat has got your vanity covered. Moisturiser, Vaseline, deodorant, nail paint remover, powder, shoe polish – you name it, he has it .
At the back of right seat, you have sanitiser, hair serum, Volini, a little box which holds toothpicks, earbuds, lighter, and a stapler.
At the bottom, you have umbrella and tissue box on one side and newspaper and masks on the other.
On each side hangs a packet each of munchies if you are in a mood to snack on something.
And of course, Abdul has kept a regular first-aid box also.
''I have all those kinds of things stocked which will not be easily available on the road. These things are ordinary but valuable in times of need.''Abdul Qadeer, Uber Cab Driver
'Donation for Children's Education Was Daughter's Idea'
Abdul's cab is also very well-kept, with extra fans, lights, small plants on the dashboard, and cute borders all around the cab. For this, Abdul happily gives credit to his daughter.
Overwhelmed by Abdul's effort, many passenger give extra money for the ride. While discussing this with his family, his daughter came up with the perfect solution.
"I am not doing this for the money, so my daughter suggested that I put up a donation box to fund poor children's education. Help them with new uniform, books, and school bags."Abdul Qadeer, Uber Cab Driver
Abdul Qadeer could only study till Class 8. At an early age he started working at a garment shop, where he worked for 8-9 years before it closed down after the owner's death.
Abdul tried his hands at different things before he started to drive cab to earn a living.
Since Abdul coulnd't complete his studies, he wishes to be able to provide for the education of his daughters Insha, Rimsha, and Hifza.
"Right now, they are free to study as much as they want. They have the freedom to pursue whatever they wish. There are no restrictions from our end. We would do our best to give them the education they want. Since they are studying in government schools, the expense is manageable."Abdul Qadeer, Uber Cab Driver
Lessons on Secularism
'We respect people of every religion. We cannot identify any religion on the basis of clothes. Humble appeal: We should be polite to each other We need to be inspire by what works well for the society'
You won't be able to miss this message that hangs between the front seats of the car. Abdul didn't agree with PM Narendra Modi's 'clothes' remark, so he turned it around to spread the message of tolerance and acceptance.
"All kinds of people ride in my cab. My message is that we all are the same and we shouldn't discriminate on the basis of religion."Abdul Qadeer, Uber Cab Driver
May be it is Abdul's politeness apart from his conscious effort for his passengers that he has never encountered any nasty rider over the six years that he has been driving the cab.
"I feel I am getting more in return of what I am giving to society," Abdul said.
