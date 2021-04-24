Crowd at PM’s Rally As People Look for Oxygen, Beds is Kaafi Real

New Delhi’s Jaipur Golden Hospital on Saturday, 24 April, said that 20 people had died while in care due to oxygen shortage, reported ANI. The hospital added that its oxygen supply would only last half an hour now.

Delhi’s Moolchand hospital sent out an urgent SOS call, saying that they had less than two hours of oxygen support remaining.

Several crematoriums in the country have been reporting long queues and are working overtime to cope with the surge in number of deaths from India’s accelerating COVID-19 outbreak.

In the photos accessed by The Quint, families of the deceased could be seen lined up outside crematoriums as they awaited their turn at crematoriums in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

As the healthcare system struggles to handle the second wave of coronavirus and many states imposing night curfews and strict restrictions to control the movement of people, hundreds of migrant workers in different areas of the country were seen rushing to bus stops and railway stations in the hope of getting home.