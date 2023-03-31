ADVERTISEMENT

We Asked ChatGPT To Remake These Iconic Bollywood Movies With A New Cast

Who would you cast in a modern remake of the iconic 'Sholay'?

Unless you're living under a rock, you must be aware of the wonders of ChatGPT. The AI-based chatbot is being used for just about anything under the sun: from writing leave applications and translating messages to creating high-quality content for small businesses.

Well, we asked ChatGPT to put on its director's hat and remake some of the most iconic Bollywood movies with a brand new cast.

From Sholay to Gully Boy, brace yourselves to see your favorite films in a whole new light. Grab some popcorn, sit back, and let's dive into this exciting adventure!

This article is a part of 'AI Told You So', a special series by The Quint that explores how Artificial Intelligence is changing our present and how it stands to reshape our future. Click here to view the full collection of stories in the series.

1. Sholay (1975)

ChatGPT recasts Sholay.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

ChatGPT recasts DDLJ.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

3. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

ChatGPT recasts Dil Chahta Hai.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

4. Jab We Met (2007)

ChatGPT recasts Jab We Met.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

5. 3 Idiots (2009)

ChatGPT recasts 3 Idiots.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

6. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

ChatGPT recasts ZNMD.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

7. Barfi! (2012)

ChatGPT recasts Barfi!.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

8. Dangal (2016)

ChatGPT recasts Dangal.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

9. Gully Boy (2019)

ChatGPT recasts Gully Boy.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)

