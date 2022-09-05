When You Troll Arshdeep, It's a Certificate of Your Bigotry & Not His Patriotism

One catch can change more than the course of a cricket match. According to trolls on the internet, it can determine your loyalty to your country.

Ask Arshdeep Singh, Indian pacer who dropped a sitter in the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash on Sunday, or go through his social media timelines, and you'll know.

The 23-year-old cricketer has been subjected to vile communal slurs and attacks on his identity, including being called a "Khalistani" in a plethora of posts and comments on Twitter, Instagram and the like.