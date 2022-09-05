When You Troll Arshdeep, It's a Certificate of Your Bigotry & Not His Patriotism
Questions have been raised about Arshdeep Singh's Indian-ness, for... dropping a catch. So much for logic.
One catch can change more than the course of a cricket match. According to trolls on the internet, it can determine your loyalty to your country.
Ask Arshdeep Singh, Indian pacer who dropped a sitter in the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash on Sunday, or go through his social media timelines, and you'll know.
The 23-year-old cricketer has been subjected to vile communal slurs and attacks on his identity, including being called a "Khalistani" in a plethora of posts and comments on Twitter, Instagram and the like.
Questions have been raised about his Indian-ness, for...dropping a catch.
So much for the trolls' logic, common sense, sportspersonship, and ironically enough, loyalty to those representing the country.
Topics: In Cartoons Kaafi Real Arshdeep Singh
