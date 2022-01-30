Booklet Given in Air India Planes Back in the Day Shows the Airline's Witty Side
Foolishly Yours, conceptualised by Bobby Kooka is a wonderful introduction to India and a great traveller's guide.
Indians celebrated the 'Ghar Waapsi' of Air India to the Tata Group after almost seven decades. This takeover is not merely of financial importance, but also holds a lot of sentimental value. Gen-Z and millennials might not know what it's like to fly in Tata's Air India, and this old booklet that we got our hands on proves it.
Previously only available in Air India planes the booklets were discontinued after a while, presumably after the government's takeover. Conceptualised by Bobby Kooka, the genius who also created the airline's famous 'Maharaja' mascot, 'Fooolish Yours' was given to international passengers as a brief introduction to India.
With writing and descriptions that capture the true essence of India, a reader can't help but appreciate the way India has been accurately portrayed in the book. It is almost as if this is the way the Tata's see and feel about India, which in turn also shows their own fondness for the country.
Right from introducing India and its culture to talking about basic rules that all passengers should adhere to, this book is an all-round comprehensive guide of how to be a good traveller in India and enjoy it to its fullest.
Here are some interesting pages from the book that we are sure you'd love to see:
