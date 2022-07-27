ADVERTISEMENT

Representation Matters: Burberry's New Ad With a Sikh Child Wins Desi Hearts

Sahib Singh is a 4-year-old Sikh who recently featured in the luxury brand's 'back to school' collection.

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Representation Matters: Burberry's New Ad With a Sikh Child Wins Desi Hearts
i

Burberry, a British luxury brand, is being aplauded by the Indian community for its latest advertisement. The ad is for Burberry's children's collection for their 'back to school' designs and features a Sikh child in a Burberry jacket wearing a black patka, and desis are loving this simple gesture of representation by the brand. The pictures from the ad have gone viral on social media.

Sahib Singh, the 4-year-old Sikh model, has been cast in the ad along with other children from different ethnicities. His parents, who handle his social media account, have posted a heartwarming post about Sahib's journey.

Meanwhile, netizens didn't just find the pictures extremely adorable, but are appreciating the brand for representing the Sikh community and promoting inclusivity and diversity.

Sahib Singh looking adorable in the Burberry ad.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram / @i_am_sahib_singh)

Many people took to the internet and expressed their happiness of seeing Sahib. Some even spoke about how there are many incidents where Sikhs have to face discrimination and humiliation for wearing a patka.

Read what the netizens had to say:

Also Read

Indian Man and Family Travel to Europe on Plane He Built During Lockdown

Indian Man and Family Travel to Europe on Plane He Built During Lockdown

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×