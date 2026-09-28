'We Tried to Screen Umar Khalid Documentary in Mumbai, But Doors Kept Closing'

One was a large café owned by someone with considerable privilege and who had always appreciated our political work. When we reached out, she immediately asked us to come see the space. When we went, she enthusiastically showed us around, told us she did not want any money for the venue, and even offered to make tea and arrange things for everyone attending. Then she asked what the documentary was about.

We said Umar Khalid, and she froze for a moment.

But she continued reassuring us that she would host us. We got into an auto to leave, relieved, and almost immediately received her message: "It was too risky. She could not give us the space."

At another space that presents itself as “artists first, art first and political first,” we were told it was “90 percent done.” The person even patted my partner Prashant on the back: “We are artists, bro. We will fight.” Soon after we left, that too became a no. He had invested Rs 30 lakh into the space and could not risk it.

These were artists and spaces that spoke constantly about free expression, art and politics. Yet, when solidarity needed a room for a few hours, the doors kept closing.