Sharjeel Imam: The Grief We Cannot Perform

We realise the intention behind these requests is to keep reminding the public of what took place almost 7 years ago. However, I wonder what is it that the public does not already know about the case. All of Sharjeel’s speeches, writings, interviews are in the public domain. The case timeline and court verdicts are all public. At times one wonders if anything of our family has remained private. One wonders, how much more exhibition must the families of the incarcerated put forth to keep the spark of public memory alive.

Must grief be performed in public for the sake of public memory? Is there a difference between public grief and private grief?

There is a certain image of pitiable courage that the people expect to see from political prisoners and their families. As families of unjustly incarcerated, we are fully aware of the responsibility of constantly presenting an image of defiance and hope. And there is indeed no pretense in that. Even on a mere 10-day bail for my wedding, Sharjeel was in public smiling, defiant and unfazed. Anyone who looked at him. one wouldn’t be able to guess this man has not seen the world for the past seven years.

This is the public grief, the “suffering” we are expected to share. These moments are few and far between – court verdicts, bail hearings and rejections, the occasional news report. However, private grief is less romantic. Rather, it shunts romanticism.

Between these public moments, are thousands of days and tens of thousands to hours that refuse to pass. This is the story we can neither turn into poetry, not slogans, not even a spectacle for public memory or hope. Precisely because the hardest moments are those when nothing happens, nothing worth writing, narrating, performing. The most difficult times during these seven years have not been spent in courtrooms or before the police or the media; they have been spent on empty dinner tables, silent nights, staring at my ammi’s face while she looks away into the distance, pouring over photo albums of our childhood, and forcing a smile when our eyes meet.