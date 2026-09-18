IIIT Hyderabad Cancels Umar Khalid Documentary Screening After CBFC Objection

The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT Hyderabad) cancelled a planned campus screening of the documentary "Prisoner No. 626710 is Present" about jailed activist Umar Khalid. The cancellation followed an objection from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which stated that the film had not received certification and that public exhibition would violate the Cinematograph Act. The event, organised by a student collective, was scheduled for 18 September 2026 at the KRB auditorium.
According to The News Minute, IIIT Hyderabad’s Director, Sandeep Kumar Shukla, informed students via email that the event and venue booking were cancelled. The communication clarified that no public or private screening of uncertified films would be allowed in any institute space, including labs, classrooms, or offices. The Director also instructed students to seek written permission before organising or announcing such events in the future.
As reported by The Observer Post, the CBFC posted on X (formerly Twitter) that public screening of an uncertified documentary is a violation of the Cinematograph Act unless a specific exemption is obtained. The board tagged IIIT Hyderabad and requested the institute’s authorities to take necessary action. The documentary, directed by Lalit Vachani, was to be screened by a student group at 8 pm on 18 September.
As highlighted by Hindustan Times, IIIT Hyderabad clarified that neither the institute nor any recognised student body had organised or hosted the screening. The administration stated that any unauthorised or unrelated activity should not be attributed to the institute or its official student organisations. The statement emphasised that personal interactions or visits by students or faculty do not represent the institute’s views or activities.
As noted in an article by Maktoob Media, the CBFC is a statutory body under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The board reiterated that screening an uncertified film without exemption is not permitted under the law. The planned event was publicised on social media, and the CBFC’s objection was based on the lack of certification for the documentary.
Student organisers had planned the screening in solidarity with Umar Khalid, marking Political Prisoners’ Day and the sixth anniversary of his arrest. Coverage revealed that the event was also intended to commemorate the anniversary of Jatindra Nath Das’s death, a historical figure associated with the Indian freedom movement.
“No public or ‘private’ screening in any institute space including any lab or classroom or offices will be allowed,” the IIIT Hyderabad Director stated in the official email to students.
The documentary’s screening at IIIT Hyderabad followed a similar situation at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bengaluru, where a planned screening was postponed due to logistical and security considerations. Further details indicated that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had opposed the NLSIU event, but organisers maintained that the postponement was not due to external pressure.
Umar Khalid, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader, has been in custody since September 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other legal provisions. Reporting indicated that critics have raised concerns about prolonged pre-trial detention and the use of stringent laws against activists.
The IIIT Hyderabad administration reiterated its established processes for official campus events. As details emerged, the institute emphasised that unauthorised activities would not be permitted and that future events must comply with institutional and legal requirements.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.