UGC-NET Qualified: 'Government Jobs Elude Us, Private Colleges Exploit Us'

One fills out a form for an exam thinking that it will be conducted in 1-2 months, and the hiring process will be completed in 5-6 months.

In 2021, I filled out the exam form for UP-PGT (Uttar Pradesh Post Graduate Teacher), expecting to be employed by 2022. However, 2022 and 2023 have passed, and 2024 is about to end, but there are still no signs of the exams being held.

(The Quint has reached out to Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board to find out more about the delay in conducting the exam. The My Report will be updated as and when they respond.)