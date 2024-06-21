'UGC-NET 2024 Was My Way To Get Through PhD, And Now It's Cancelled'

One after another, questions are being raised about the National Testing Agency's (NTA) capability to conduct examinations. On one side, there is an ongoing case in the Supreme Court against the NEET 2024 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) results. On the other side, another exam, UGC-NET 2024 (University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test), has been cancelled.

As an applicant for NET 2024, I was shocked when, on 19 June, a day after the exam was conducted, the Ministry of Education issued a notification stating that the examination had been cancelled 'as it may have been compromised'.

I have been preparing for a long time, hoping to clear it and get admission into PhD. But now, it’s been cancelled.