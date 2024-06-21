'UGC-NET 2024 Was My Way To Get Through PhD, And Now It's Cancelled'

One after another, questions are being raised about the National Testing Agency's (NTA) capability to conduct examinations. On one side, there is an ongoing case in the Supreme Court against the NEET 2024 (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) results. On the other side, another exam, UGC-NET 2024 (University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test), has been cancelled.
As an applicant for NET 2024, I was shocked when, on 19 June, a day after the exam was conducted, the Ministry of Education issued a notification stating that the examination had been cancelled 'as it may have been compromised'.
I have been preparing for a long time, hoping to clear it and get admission into PhD. But now, it’s been cancelled.
'Cancellation Of Exam Is Tough, Explaining Family Is Even Tougher'
Women struggle immensely to get into higher education. They face pressure from both family and society.
I have faced pressure from my family. They always ask me how many more years I will take to complete my education, after my BA and MA.
It is challenging to make them understand that there is so much competition to get into a PhD programme. One has to clear the NET, which is followed by an interview, where candidates often get rejected. So, it's a big deal.
If the exam is cancelled, it will be tough to make my family understand that I have to take the re-exam in a month or two. I don't know if my family will give me a chance to take another shot at the examination.
'NET Was My Way TO Get Through PhD'
In March 2024, a notification was released to inform students that UGC has scrapped university entrance for PhD enrollments. The notification said that students would have to clear NET, and based on their scores, admissions would be given.
So, in this situation, we have one way to get into PhD programmes, i.e. to qualify for NET. With the cancellation of NET, the only pathway to PhDs seems to have been closed. It's a challenging situation, we are left with no option. What do we do?
'Action Should be Taken Against NTA'
The NTA, entrusted with the responsibility of conducting various examinations across the country, has recently been marred by a series of paper leaks. First, it was the NEET, and now the NET. These incidents underscore a grave concern that needs immediate attention.
If the NTA cannot conduct examinations across the country and examination papers are leaked. The agency should be scrapped, and the government should find another agency to conduct the examinations to prevent further paper leaks.
