Report Your Story, Make an Impact: Become a Citizen Journalist

A toilet set up at Singhu Border for protesting farmers, potholes in Mumbai fixed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and a Zoomcar refund after a 60-day delay – all made possible because of the efforts of The Quint’s citizen journalists.
Be it personal grievances, civic issues, or problems faced by students, citizen journalists reported their story to The Quint and many of the issues were resolved.
On 7 February, a citizen journalist reported on The Quint about the problems being faced by women in accessing toilets on the other side of the barricades. Barely three days after the report, Basic Shit, an NGO that provides sanitation solutions, reached out to The Quint and offered help. As of 14 February, a new toilet has been set up for women at the Singhu border.
In January, three days after Mumbai-based Tohid Shaikh reported a delay by Zoomcar India in processing his refund, the company contacted him and processed his refund of Rs 7,515.
Back in October 2020, a plan to set up a waste management plant in Dehri-Dalmianagar in Bihar’s Rohtas district came as a major relief for locals. This was possible after citizen journalists Ashutosh Kumar and Praharsh Aggarwal reported the problem in August the same year.
The Quint’s citizen journalism initiative has given a platform to citizens to amplify their problems and a chance of resolving their issues.
You share your articles, videos, photographs and audios with us on issues you care about, that matter to you. These are the issues that we feel need to be highlighted.
Citizen Journalists on the Frontline Amid Pandemic
In the year of the coronavirus pandemic, My Report’s citizen journalists from across the world reported on the problems they faced during the lockdown. State of quarantine facilities, provisions of essential services et al were of primary focus.
Several reported on the condition of hospitals and quarantine centres, some recorded and shared their travel journeys amid restrictions, issues with online studies, etc. Migrant labourers, too, chose My Report to share their stories.
Students stuck in different cities and countries also reached out to My Report with the hope of getting their voice heard by relevant authorities through our platform, and get back home safe.
Students who were called back to their hostels to sit for offline exams or classes amid pandemic also raised their apprehensions via My Report. Some of these reports created an impact and authorities cancelled the exams.
