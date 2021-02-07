Women Farmers Continue Their Fight Despite No Access to Toilets
At Singhu Border, regular cuts of power and water supply have become a major problem.
Producer: Aastha Gulati
Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Farmers protesting at the Singhu border are struggling to access toilets after the recent barricading by the Delhi Police. After the violence of 26 January, Delhi borders have been fortified and sanitation has become a serious problem for women who have been protesting since over two months.
The concrete walls have made it difficult for the farmers to use the portable and bio-toilets. A few women protesters share the difficulties they are facing.
“I am 55 years old. I have to hold the urge to go all day and wait for it to be dark so that we can find a place to defecate. The toilets that we used earlier are on the other side of the barricade. After 26 January, it is as if they will take away our food also.”Anita, Protester
Elderly women find it difficult to walk long distances in this cold to use the toilets that are there on the highways.
“We have to walk afar. How can an old lady like me, 60-70 years of age, walk as much? Despite these troubles, we are sitting here for our rights.”An elderly protester
Availability of sanitation is not the only cause of concern for these protesters. Regular power cuts and interrupted water supply are big issues. But all this has not hampered the spirits of the farmers as they continue their protest.
“They may shut off power and water supply but we are farmers who till fields even if hungry or thirsty. Even if we don’t eat food or drink water for a day while in the field, we are fine. They (the government) are just doing what they feel like, and so be it. We won’t move till we take back our rights.”A protester
There were women who have come along with children and have been protesting for the past three months.
“We won’t back down. We have a three-year-old son, with whom we have been here for three months now. We won’t go home until the laws are repealed.”Anita, Protester
A lot of others who aren’t farmers but are protesting in solidarity with them have requested the government to provide the basic essentials for the farmers as they are battling extremely cold weather.
“Sometimes there is a power cut, sometimes water supply is cut. Where will the ladies go? Portable toilets have been removed. Even international pop stars like Rihanna are speaking in support. Why is our own government taking so long to understand the gravity of the situation?”Sarabjeet, Protester
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
