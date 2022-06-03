'Human Error Cost Me 7 Months of My Fellowship Dues at CSIR, How Is This Fair?'

The CSIR asked me to furnish all the documents, including a report indicating that the DST project was completed. The DST funding for the project was delayed, and as a result, I was late in submitting the project closing report.

By the time I submitted the report in August 2021, unfortunately, my seven-month fellowship stipend wasn't approved.

Do you know how much seven months of fellowship stipend is worth? It is around Rs 3 lakh.

I have sent mails to several people, including the head of the CSIR, scientists, and even the PMO. The only reply I get from everyone is that nothing can be done. Both the DST and CSIR are government institutions. If the DST has delayed the project closing report, how can the CSIR deduct seven months' worth of fellowship dues? It is unfair to a researcher. I have been chasing these dues for the past three years. I just hope I get some help.