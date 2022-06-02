'We Want To Complete Studies': MBBS Students Ask Govt To Send Them Back to China

Gurjot, a third-year student from Himachal Pradesh said, "I got a chance to attend only one semester offline and I’m studying a course like medicine that requires practical training. It is a difficult task to do so."

He further added, "We have asked the authorities in China about our return and they keep saying that they will work in a coordinated manner for the return of the international students. They have been saying this for over two years now. I don’t know if I’ll ever go back to China even as all my important documents lie there. I don't know if I will ever become a good doctor. I constantly question myself."