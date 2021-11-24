Wicker Artisans of Kashmir Tell Me Why They Worry the Skill Will Die in Silence

Kashmir is known for it's handicrafts. From paper mache to shawls and carpets, you can find everything here.

One such artwork is wicker craft. I visited Shallabugh area in Ganderbal district, which is known for its wickerwork. Upon visiting the place, I spoke to the craftspeople there about their work.

As many as 4,000 people are involved in the production and their day usually starts around 9 am and ends around 4 pm in the evening. The villagers here are mainly dependent on wickerwork for their income.