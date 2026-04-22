Pahalgam Attack Anniversary: 'We Dreamed Again in Kashmir, 22 April Ended That'

That day, I was at home for a family function when the news of the terror attack in Baisaran Valley started pouring in. Within no time, social media feeds were suddenly filled with photos and videos of blood.

At first, we couldn't believe what we were seeing. Then the calls started coming in. We had lost 26 people. They were tourists, but to us, they were our brothers.

In Kashmir, we had already lived through years of hartals and shutdowns. For a long time, uncertainty was part of our everyday life. Even when things began to calm down, it still took years for 'normalcy' to return.

But once it did, people started dreaming again. Life started getting back on track. Tourism became Kashmir's backbone, with many locals driving cabs, selling goods on the streets, working as tourist guides, and taking up small jobs.

My brother-in-law, who had been unemployed for years, bought a sedan on loan in 2023. He started driving tourists, and he would earn around Rs 18,000 a month. My 23-year-old son also found his own path. He also started earning with tourism. He was proud that he didn’t have to depend on anyone.