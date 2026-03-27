'Adoption Made Me a Mom Again, But the Archaic Law Took My Financial Security'

The Supreme Court recently extended benefits of paid maternity leave to adoptive mothers. A mother recounts her experience with adoption two years ago—and the challenges she faced under the archaic law.

There’s tremendous power in lines. Some lines are fine and concealed. Others are transformative—and sometimes, may even signal new life. Two such lines on a home pregnancy testing kit are what it takes to change a person’s status into that of ‘parent in the making’.

Having said that, it’s also not the only route that people all over the world are taking, more so in the last decades, to become a parent. There are situations where one simply can’t conceive due to medical reasons of at least one of the partners, and there are times where it’s a conscious choice.

Years ago, my husband and I each made this choice on our own. Then, after our lives collided, it somehow evolved into a mutual decision.