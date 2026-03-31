Why the Extraordinary Rush to Pass Trans Bill 2026 Sans Public Feedback

The government then did something rarer still—it notified the amended draft once more and opened it for a second round of public consultation before final implementation. This was inclusive policymaking in its fullest sense as iterative, responsive, and accountable.

The foundation for this kind of inclusive lawmaking was laid in 2014. The Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy (PLCP) , notified by the Ministry of Law and Justice in February 2014, requires every Central government ministry or department to publish proposed legislation in the public domain, including a draft or, in the very least, a justification, key elements, financial implications, and impact on affected people, for at least 30 days before introduction in Parliament.

Where legislation affects specific groups, it must be disseminated through print, electronic, or other media to actually reach those people. A summary of all feedback received must be compiled and shared publicly, included in the Cabinet note, and placed before the relevant Parliamentary Standing Committee.

Crucially, if a ministry chooses to skip this process, it must record explicit reasons for doing so, making non-compliance a documented, accountable act rather than a quiet omission.

Despite its own commendable track record of participatory and inclusive lawmaking, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment bypassed the PLCP entirely with respect to the 2026 amendment. No public draft, no feedback window, and no recorded justification for the omission.