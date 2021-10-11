Not Just Food Apps, Travel Booking Must Also Be Accessible For Visually Impaired

There are many people living in urban areas who are visually impaired. They rely on food delivery apps – and did so especially during the lockdown. When Uber Eats was taken over by Zomato, we realised that we do not have any other options.

One of my friends recommended that I should start a petition on Change.org. I started a petition in February 2020, asking these food delivery companies to make their applications compatible with screen readers, so that it's easier for us to access them.

In March, Zomato responded saying that they had made some changes to their application. After that, I noticed that it had indeed improved a lot.