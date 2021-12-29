Dear Doctors, We the Students of Delhi University Stand in Solidarity With You
Our healthcare system nearly collapsed last year, and it was these doctors who worked so hard to save our lives.
The doctors of this country are currently staging protests to get the NEET-PG counselling process expedited. And it's unfortunate that during one of their protests, they were brutally attacked by the Delhi police.
So, we the students of Delhi University and other universities, such as the Delhi Technological University, organised a protest to stand in solidarity with the doctors, and to push the government to meet their demands immediately. All of us assembled at the Arts Faculty building to stage a demonstration on Wednesday, 29 December.
Considering that these doctors have been our frontline warriors, it's hard to believe that they are being treated with such brutality after doing so much for us.
Whenever these doctors have come forward to raise their issues, we have done nothing but sideline their concerns – be it today, or during the deadly COVID-19 waves (the first, second, and a potential third wave, which may hit us soon).
Our healthcare system nearly collapsed last year, and it was these doctors who worked so hard to save our lives. Even now, Omicron cases are increasing, and they would be the ones helping us.
Is this how we are supposed to treat our COVID warriors? In spite of taking some measures to strengthen our healthcare system, we ourselves are weakening it.
Why do we remember these doctors only when we need them, and forget them when they are in need of our support. Instead of labelling them as 'gods', it would be better if we treat them with basic human decency at the least.
We absolutely condemn the police brutality, and stand with the doctors who are protesting, as it is their right.
(The author is currently pursuing masters in Buddhist Studies from Delhi University. All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
