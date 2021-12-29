Dear Doctors, We the Students of Delhi University Stand in Solidarity With You

The doctors of this country are currently staging protests to get the NEET-PG counselling process expedited. And it's unfortunate that during one of their protests, they were brutally attacked by the Delhi police.

So, we the students of Delhi University and other universities, such as the Delhi Technological University, organised a protest to stand in solidarity with the doctors, and to push the government to meet their demands immediately. All of us assembled at the Arts Faculty building to stage a demonstration on Wednesday, 29 December.