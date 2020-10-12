My Report Impact: Waste Management Plant to Be Set Up in Rohtas

We had also reported to our DM, MP, urban secretary, MLA and CM and there was no response from them. So, we contacted some media channels and that is when The Quint covered the story and pushed the administration into taking action.

The huge waste dump had become an issue as the locals mix all their waste into the same container unknowingly and all of it gets dumped into the landfill, without any recycling. The municipality trucks then dump the waste in this landfill near Katar village, which is just 3-4 km away.

It was on 25 September that our municipality proposed a plan of establishing a garbage plant to the Secretary General, which includes a budget of Rs 5 crore for the first phase of construction.