My Report Impact: ‘Sonipat COVID-19 Ward Cleaned and Sanitized’

My name is Amar Gaur from Sonipat. I got admitted to the quarantine ward of the Civil Hospital on 18 March after reporting some breathing difficulties. Having had a travel history to seven European countries, it was best to get a COVID-19 test.

When I first reached the hospital, the state of the ward was unsanitary and it wasn't even apt by the standards of a normal hospital, let alone a COVID-19 ward. When I asked them for soap and sanitizer, they took nearly six hours to give me soap and there wasn't any drinking water and food available in the quarantine ward.