My Report Impact: ‘Sonipat COVID-19 Ward Cleaned and Sanitized’

My name is Amar Gaur from Sonipat. I got admitted to the quarantine ward of the Civil Hospital on 18 March after reporting some breathing difficulties. Having had a travel history to seven European countries, it was best to get a COVID-19 test.
When I first reached the hospital, the state of the ward was unsanitary and it wasn't even apt by the standards of a normal hospital, let alone a COVID-19 ward. When I asked them for soap and sanitizer, they took nearly six hours to give me soap and there wasn't any drinking water and food available in the quarantine ward.
Rats, mosquitoes, lizards could be seen everywhere. Basic hygiene and sanitation were missing,
I reported this to My Report and The Quint published the story on 19 March.
I was not able to go back to the ward but I managed to get a few pictures from there. I was happy to see that just the next day, all the basic sanitisation conditions of the ward had been met, sanitizers and soaps were available.
All the open gutters and sewers were fixed, drinking water and clean bedsheets were available. So all in all, My Report of The Quint helped.
