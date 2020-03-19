‘My Sonipat Quarantine Ward Filthy, No Soap or Sanitizer Given’
I was coming from Germany via Finland. I landed in Delhi on 14 March at around 6 am. A thermal screening was done at the Delhi Airport after which I was sent home and asked to self-quarantine and call the helpline in case of any problem.
When I started having some breathing difficulties, I called the helpline number and none of the numbers were responsive. I had to wait till morning. Also, the state helpline numbers were switched off. I even tweeted about the same.
I went to Civil Hospital, Sonipat, a government hospital in emergency ward and from there, I was referred to BPS Medical College, Khanpur Kalan. When I was heading to the medical college, I was called back and informed to come back to the Civil Hospital on 18 March at around 9:30 am.
When I reached there, I couldn’t believe what I saw. Through my photos and videos, you can see the open drains, gutter pipes, which are breeding mosquitoes. Lizards and rats are roaming around freely, due to which, I couldn't sleep the entire night.
No soap was provided till 18 March evening. It was only given after being asked repeatedly. No sanitizer is available till today, at the time of writing this post. A blanket was provided only when I had asked for one.
Also, there was no drinking water available till late Wednesday night. There are three beds in this small isolation ward and chances of transmission of the virus to a person, who doesn't have an infection is pretty high.
The washroom isn't clean and I've to share it with other people making it highly unhygienic.
I have been here since 18 March and I've been asked to stay till reports come.
