‘My Sonipat Quarantine Ward Filthy, No Soap or Sanitizer Given’

I was coming from Germany via Finland. I landed in Delhi on 14 March at around 6 am. A thermal screening was done at the Delhi Airport after which I was sent home and asked to self-quarantine and call the helpline in case of any problem.

When I started having some breathing difficulties, I called the helpline number and none of the numbers were responsive. I had to wait till morning. Also, the state helpline numbers were switched off. I even tweeted about the same.