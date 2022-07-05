My Report Impact: 'I Received My Stipend Days After Report Was Published'

The last couple of weeks have been really great for me because I got a resolution of the problem I have been facing since 2019.

My name is Shreya Mittal and I have done PhD from the Department of Physics and Astrophysics at Delhi's Sri Venkateshwara College. I was supposed to get two years of fellowship stipend from the Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research (CSIR) but due to a human error, I just got 1 year and 5 months' worth of stipend, and 7 months' worth of stipend, that is around Rs 3 lakh, was deducted.