'A Legit Profession’: Even As SC Recognises Homemakers, Can We Go Beyond Tags?

(This article has been authored by a member of The Quint. Our membership programme allows those who are not full-time journalists or our regular contributors to get published on The Quint under our exclusive 'Member's Opinion' section, along with many other benefits. Our membership is open and available to any reader of The Quint. Become a member today and send us your articles on membership@thequint.com.)

In the month of February, the Supreme Court declared its verdict stating that a homemaker's efforts and her contribution are priceless and nothing less than to those holding traditional office jobs. A select panel weighed on in that the value of a woman is difficult to be measured in 'financial terms'.

Moreover, SC has recently condemned the discriminatory practices that force women to leave their career goals, and high-paying jobs due to marriage or domestic responsibilities. SC has blatantly labelled such actions as "unconstitutional".

Dear SC, thank you for valuing a homemaker's profession – unseen and underestimated otherwise. But my humble query is: is this really a reason for celebration for the said target group? Isn't it a tad bit strange for us to have needed SC's stamp to acknowledge how important homemakers really are?