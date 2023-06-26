Why Is the Madras HC Verdict on Homemakers’ Property Rights a ‘Welcome Step’?

The Madras High Court, while overturning the trial court judgment in the case, sided with the wife. The court concluded that although the wife did not make direct financial contributions, she did free her husband of responsibilities revolving around their family, so that he could go ahead and earn money for the properties in question.

“In generality of marriages, the wife bears and rears children and minds the home. She thereby frees her husband for his economic activities. Since it is her performance of her function which enables the husband to perform his, she is in justice, entitled to share in its fruits.” the court said.

“The said savings were done because of the 24 hours efforts put by the 1st defendant/wife for the family, whereby she had made her husband to save money without contributing much towards the house maid etc., and for payment of money towards other jobs,” the court added.

This, Justice Ramasamy, ruled, translated to the wife having equal rights over the property:

"When the husband and wife are treated as two wheels of a family cart, then the contribution made either by the husband by earning or the wife by serving and looking after the family and children, would be for the welfare of the family and both are entitled equally to whatever they have earned by their joint effort," the court said.

"The property may be purchased either in the name of husband or wife alone, but nevertheless, it is purchased with the monies saved by their joint efforts," the court added.