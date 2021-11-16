It's Been More Than Nine Months, Our KPSC Results Are Still Not Released

The KPSC is a constitutional body and entrusted with the responsibility of working for the welfare of the aspirants. However, in reality it has failed miserably to uphold what it preaches to be.

In fact, the KPSC has a history of irregularities, be it in the announcement of new notifications, delaying results for years, malpractices in examination process, or indulging in corruption.

I spoke to a few other aspirants like me to know what problems they faced due to the delay in the results.