It's Been More Than Nine Months, Our KPSC Results Are Still Not Released
This unapologetic conduct of the KPSC has quadrupled the anxiety and anguish among lakhs of aspirants like me.
I gave my Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) mains examination in February this year, and this was my first attempt. I gave my best and was hopeful to get good results.
I have made innumerable sacrifices for these examinations and so has my family. My mother and elder sister have worked hard to support my study expenses. They worked with the hope that I will clear my examinations soon and our miseries will be vanished.
But the delay by Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has made things worse, whatever little savings we had, it's all gone now. Now to continue my studies and run our family, we are forced to borrow money from our relatives.
It's not just my story. Lakhs of other aspirants are going through the same as they do not have the resources to sit and just wait for months for the results.
We have invested years to prepare for this examination and have spent a huge amount of money in coaching classes. Is it not our right to expect timely results?
Aspirants Under Distress Due to the Delay in Results
The KPSC is a constitutional body and entrusted with the responsibility of working for the welfare of the aspirants. However, in reality it has failed miserably to uphold what it preaches to be.
In fact, the KPSC has a history of irregularities, be it in the announcement of new notifications, delaying results for years, malpractices in examination process, or indulging in corruption.
I spoke to a few other aspirants like me to know what problems they faced due to the delay in the results.
The delay in results has caused so much of anxiety to all of us. The KPSC is not at all transparent. We have tried reaching out to KPSC multiple times through phone calls, emails, and letters. There's a very bleak response from their side and also incorrect information is passed on sometimes. There is no exact timeline given about the process. Even the status of recruitment document that is published is of no use as there is no groundwork taking place too speed up the process. It is just published for the sake of publishing. All this delay is wasting the precious time of the aspirants.– Ria, Aspirant
The aspirants expressed their unhappiness with the delay, the KPSC's laggard working style, anxieties faced, family, and societal pressures, fear of crossing age limit, losing faith, lack of proper communication between the aspirants and KPSC, and lack of transparency.
I gave my mains this year and I'm waiting for results since past nine months. We recently got to know through a newspaper article that even the scanning process has not started! I have spent my whole three years to prepare for this exam. I am unable to face the family pressure and losing all the hope. I am sincerely requesting the KPSC to initiate the evaluation process and declare the results soon.Swathi, Aspirant
In other words, it's a complete mockery of our hard work and sacrifices made towards this examination. This unapologetic conduct of the KPSC has quadrupled the anxiety and anguish among lakhs of aspirants like me.
"The irony is that the UPSC which began the 2020 recruitment process a month after the KPSC had completed the process has already released the preliminary results for 2021. But our KPSC is yet to wake up from its sleep. The KPSC secretary is not ready to commit to any timeline for releasing the results."– Rajesh, Aspirant
No Response From the Authorities Yet
The KAS mains examination was held from 13 to16 February this year. We are in November, it's been almost nine months.
When we contacted the secretary of the KPSC on WhatsApp and other channels, they refused to have a word with us or discuss anything related to the results.
The KPSC is going at a snail's pace when it comes to result announcements. Despite the pandemic, the KPSC was adamant about conducting the preliminary examinations in August 2020.
Considering this kind of enthusiasm by the KPSC, we all thought that the final results would be given within six months. But it wasn't the case; the KPSC has delayed the results for months and months.
To share our grievances and get wider coverage, we even ran a Twitter campaign from 22 to 24 October. Thousands of aspirants participated hoping that the KPSC might respond this time but that did not happen.
I am one such aspirant who has spent years studying for this examination. I hope that the KPSC will try to understand how unjust and mentally draining it is for us to keep waiting for months.
The Quint reached out to the Karnataka Public Service Commission but there has been no response. As soon as they reply, the story will be updated.
