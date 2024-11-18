'Insurance Firm Charged Hefty Premium, But Became Evasive After Cousin's Death'

Earlier this year, tragedy struck our family when my younger brother, Abdul Arfath Mohammed, went missing from Cleveland, Ohio.

Arfath, who had come to the US from Hyderabad to pursue his studies at Cleveland State University, was reported missing on 7 March 2024. As his elder cousin living in Washington, DC, I had promised my uncle, Mohammed Saleem, that I would be there to support and guide Arfath as he pursued his dreams in a foreign land.